The Saskatchewan Roughriders confirmed wide receiver Duron Carter has been charged with marijuana possession. Saskatchewan radio station 980 CJME was the first to report the news.

"We can confirm there was an incident last night where Duron Carter was charged with marijuana possession at the Saskatoon Airport. He was released from the airport and given an upcoming court date," said Director of Media Relations and Football Communications for the Roughriders Ryan Pullock in a statement.

We are working to gather more information and continue to moniter the situation."

980 CJME reported Carter is scheduled to next appear in court March 27.

Carter is coming off a terrific first season with the Roughriders. He was named a CFL All-Star and the team's nominee for Most Outstanding Player after finishing with 73 receptions for 1,043 yards and eight touchdowns on offence, and also contributed on defence and special teams.

Carter and the Roughriders reached an agreement on a one-year contract extension late last month.