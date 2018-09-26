REGINA — Chris Jones isn't taking any chances.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach/GM said Thursday receiver Naaman Roosevelt (knee) won't play Sunday afternoon in Montreal versus the Alouettes. Jones added Roosevelt took a hit in Saturday's 30-29 win over Toronto last weekend and is being held out for precautionary reasons.

The six-foot-one, 195-pound native of Buffalo has 48 catches for 570 yards and four TDs this season. He's leading the Riders in targets (83) and receiving yards and is second in receptions.

Roosevelt, 30, has been a 1,000-yard receiver for Saskatchewan the past two seasons.