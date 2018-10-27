With history of concussions, should Collaros have been pulled quicker?

REGINA — Brandon Bridge replaced Zach Collaros at quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders mid-way through the second quarter of their game with the B.C. Lions on Saturday night.

Collaros was on the receiving end of a hard hit from B.C.'s Odell Willis late in the first quarter.

Willis was given a roughing the passer penalty on the play.

Team staff took Collaros to Saskatchewan's locker-room for precautionary reasons.

Roughriders head coach Chris Jones told TSN at halftime that Collaros would not return for the second half.

Collaros was 5-for-8 passing for 52 yards and Saskatchewan led 13-1 when Bridge entered the game.