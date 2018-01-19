The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed recently acquired quarterback Zach Collaros to a new contract for the 2018 season, the team announced on Friday.

The Riders picked up the veteran pivot from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for a second-round draft pick on Jan. 3.

Collaros was previously under contract for roughly $525,000 for the 2018 season. Under the new contract, Collaros will receive $430,000 guaranteed plus any incentives for playing time, according to TSN CFL Insider Dave Naylor.

Correction on Collaros contract: Pay will max-out at about 430k but that is all guaranteed without playtime incentives. Still less than Harris (450k) and Mitchell (475k). #CFL — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) January 19, 2018

Collaros, 29, threw for 1,767 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions over just nine games in 2017, his fourth and final year in Hamilton.

Jeremiah Masoli received the Tiger-Cats' starting quarterback role last season when June Jones took over as head coach. Masoli played well and was awarded with a two-year contract extension earlier this month, a day after trading Collaros.

Collaros will likely compete with Canadian Brandon Bridge for the starter’s role in Saskatchewan after Kevin Glenn signed with the Edmonton Eskimos last week.