The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Sunday that their June 30 contest against the Montreal Alouettes will carry a "Humboldt Strong" theme dedicated to the Humboldt Broncos and the community of Humboldt, Sask.

Sixteen people, most members of the Broncos junior hockey team, were killed on April 6 following a collision with a tractor trailer just outside of Armley, Sask. Thirteen others were injured.

"Roughriders home games have long been a place where the people of our province can rally together," Riders president Craig Reynolds said in a statement. “Dedicating a gameday to Humboldt Strong is an opportunity to give the people affected by the tragedy a chance to gather as they continue to heal. It also allows our club and all of Rider Nation a chance to show their ongoing support."

The team has invited the families of all 29 occupants of the bus, as well as first responders and members of the Humboldt community to attend the game. The team expects approximately 250 guests that night.

"We are so grateful for the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ ongoing support and partnership as the Humboldt Broncos continue to navigate this tragedy, and as we begin to move forward and rebuild,” said Broncos president Kevin Garinger in a statement. “The Rider game on June 30t will provide our families with yet another precious opportunity to further their healing process by coming together - to remember, to celebrate and to be buoyed by the love and support of Rider Nation."

The Roughriders have planned a video dedication to the Broncos, as well the participation of Humboldt community members in the anthem and ceremonial coin toss.

The Hunter Brothers, a country band from nearby Shaunavon, Sask., will sing the national anthem and perform at halftime.