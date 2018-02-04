Willie Jefferson is sticking around in Regina.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Sunday that the CFL All-Star international defensive lineman had agreed to a contract extension.

Jefferson, 27, started all 18 games for the Riders last season, registering 45 defensive tackles and eight sacks. His 37 quarterback pressures led the CFL.

“Willie is an important part of our team culture and has developed into a leader on and off the field,” Riders head coach Chris Jones said in a statement. “He is a versatile player with a rare combination of size and speed. At 27 years old he has lots of good football ahead of him.”

A native of Beaumont, TX, Jefferson spent two seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos in 2014 and 2015 before joining the Washington Redskins for part of the 2016 season.

A product of Stephen F. Austin, Jefferson was set to become a free agent on February 13.