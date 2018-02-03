REGINA — Defensive back Kacy Rodgers II was released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday to pursue an NFL opportunity.

The 25-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Roughriders and played in 25 regular-season games.

Rodgers had 74 defensive tackles, one quarterback sack and one interception which he returned 50 yards for a touchdown. He added 12 defensive tackles in two playoff games in 2017.

Rodgers was set to become a free agent on Feb. 13.

Saskatchewan also released defensive back Erick Dargan, who played nine regular-season games in 2017 for the team.