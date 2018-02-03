5h ago
Riders release Rodgers for NFL opportunity
The Canadian Press
REGINA — Defensive back Kacy Rodgers II was released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday to pursue an NFL opportunity.
The 25-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Roughriders and played in 25 regular-season games.
Rodgers had 74 defensive tackles, one quarterback sack and one interception which he returned 50 yards for a touchdown. He added 12 defensive tackles in two playoff games in 2017.
Rodgers was set to become a free agent on Feb. 13.
Saskatchewan also released defensive back Erick Dargan, who played nine regular-season games in 2017 for the team.