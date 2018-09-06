The Roughriders and Tiger-Cats are rising in the TSN.ca CFL Power Rankings.

While the league futilely chases the Calgary Stampeders, Saskatchewan has pulled ahead of the rest of the challengers to slide into second spot this week.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

RECORD: 9-1 THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1

The win against Edmonton didn’t come easily and may have cost the Stamps leading receiver Kamar Jorden. They have the depth to handle it, but being without Jorden and Eric Rogers does thin out the receiving corps.

Key Injuries: WR Eric Rogers, DB Patrick Levels, DL Cordarro Law, WR Kamar Jorden.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

RECORD: 6-4 THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 5

Three straight wins has a positive effect for the Riders, especially as the rest of the challengers have stumbled their way through recent weeks. Without much star power, the offence is getting the job done and the defence has far and away the best pass rusher in the league, as Charleston Hughes has recorded 13 sacks, seven more than the second-place sacker (Calgary’s Micah Johnson).

Key Injuries: LB Derrick Moncrief, WR Caleb Holley.

EDMONTON ESKIMOS

RECORD: 6-5 THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 2

Losing by three at Calgary isn’t the worst result in the world, but the Eskimos do keep finding ways to lose, leading to a mediocre record for a team that has enough talent to be better than this.

Key Injuries: CB Johnny Adams, DB Neil King, WR Derel Walker.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

RECORD: 5-5 THIS WEEK:4 LAST WEEK: 6

It’s a good thing that the Tiger-Cats were deep at wide receiver because, even though they had a big win over Toronto, they are down a couple more with Chris Williams and Jalen Saunders getting hurt. On the plus side, dropping 42 points on the Argos showed that the Ticats can find the end zone.

Key Injuries: WR Shamawd Chambers, WR Chris Williams, WR Jalen Saunders.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

RECORD: 6-4 THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 3

It’s not as though every loss warrants a knock down in the rankings, but a 10-point home loss to Montreal certainly qualifies. That’s a bad result for a Redblacks team that still leads the East, but would have been much more comfortable with the expected victory on their ledger.

Key Injuries: DL Avery Ellis, LB Kyries Hebert, DL Ettore Lattanzio, DB Anthony Cioffi.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

RECORD: 5-6 THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 4

It was reasonable enough to be optimistic about the Bombers earlier in the season, with the expectation that a healthy Matt Nichols, who had a terrific season in 2017, would justify that optimism. Well, that hasn’t been the case, as he has already exceeded last year’s interception total in eight games.

Key Injuries: WR Weston Dressler, OL Jermarcus Hardrick, DE Jackson Jeffcoat.

B.C. LIONS

RECORD: 3-6 THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 7

It’s weird that the Lions have played nine games while other teams in the league have played 11, right?

Key Injuries: OL Charles Vaillancourt, LB Solomon Elmimian, WR Emmanuel Arceneaux.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

RECORD: 3-7 THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 8

Early results under QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson were relatively positive, which gave the Argos some hope, but he struggled in a 42-28 loss at Hamilton, completing fewer than half of his passes for 163 yards and an interception.

Key Injuries: QB Ricky Ray, DB Johnny Sears Jr, LB Taylor Reed.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

RECORD: 3-8 THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 9

In a stunning development, the Alouettes have a shot at escaping the basement of the power rankings after winning back-to-back games. Antonio Pipkin has been adequate at quarterback, and deserves credit for guiding the Als to these wins, but the defence carried the day against Ottawa.

Key Injuries: DB Joe Burnett, QB Drew Willy, DB Mitchell White, RB Tyrell Sutton, RB William Stanback.

