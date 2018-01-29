TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes from Maple Leafs practices and game-day skates. The Leafs practised at the MasterCard Centre on Monday.

Morgan Rielly skated for about 25 minutes before Toronto’s practice on Monday, but did not stay out with the main group. After missing four games with an arm injury​, how is his recovery going?

“He says, ‘Good,’ ” said Leafs head coach Mike Babcock. “He thinks he’s farther ahead than the trainers do. I don’t know who wins that one in the end. We’ll figure it out.

“He says he’s going good, so they’ll let us know.”

Monday marked the first time Rielly has been spotted on the ice since briefly taking part in a​n optional morning skate on Jan. 20 in Ottawa. He sustained the injury on Jan. 18 against the Flyers in Philadelphia.

Zai​tsev returns to practice

Nikita Zaitsev practised with the team for the first time since sustaining a broken right foot on Dec. 15 in Detroit.

The sophomore defenceman, who skated three times on his own prior to joining the team, admitted this is a different type of injury than he’s used to.

“I’ve usually got upper-body injuries,” he said. “It’s my first lower-body one.”

Where has Toronto missed the 26-year-old native of Moscow the most?

“He’s very good defensively,” said Jake Gardiner, “angles guys well, moves the puck well and, obviously, he’s been such a force on the penalty kill for us and it’s good to have another guy who can do that.”

Babcock said the medical staff will assess how Zaitsev reacted to practice before making a determination about when he will return.

Babcock focuses on next step

The fact Toronto has two full practice days before Wednesday's game against the New York Islanders should also help Zaitsev along with the rest of the team.

“We haven’t had a practice in (what) seems like forever where you could actually do some work and you’re not worried about the next night, so it’s a positive thing,’ said Babcock. “And we really feel like our team can take a step. We feel over this last while we did lots of good things and it didn’t show in the scoreboard lots of nights, but we still thought we did lots of good things.

“We still think we can take a step and that’s what we want to do as we come out of this break.”

Babcock put the players through a longer-than-usual workout on Monday, lasting just over 40 minutes and featured some skating drills.

---

Fresh off his All-Star Game appearance, Auston Matthews was given the day off from practice although he was with the team at the training facility.

Lines at Monday’s practice

Forwards

Hyman-Nylander-Martin

Marleau-Kadri-Marner

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Brown

Komarov-Moore-Kapanen

Soshnikov, Leivo

Defencemen

Gardiner-Hainsey

Dermott-Zaitsev

Borgman-Carrick

Polak

Goalies

Andersen

McElhinney ​