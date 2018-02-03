TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes from Maple Leafs practices and game-day skates. The team skated at TD Garden on Saturday morning.

Toronto is getting a big boost in a potential playoff preview. Top-pair defencemen Morgan Rielly and Ron Hainsey are ready to return to the lineup.

Rielly hasn’t gone through a full practice with the team since sustaining an arm injury on Jan. 18 in Philadelphia, but didn't seem overly concerned about the potential for rust.

“Legs are good,” he said after the morning skate. “Lots of rest and I didn’t have to do too many bag skates so (grin) good timing I guess.”

The Leafs won five of six games without their No. 1 defenceman.

“You’re obviously excited to get back and you want to make a difference, but the team’s been playing well recently so, I'll try not to mess it up,” he said with a smile.

Hainsey missed the last two games with an illness and understandably didn’t want to get into much detail when asked what his last few days were like.

“Just general fun of having a house full of sick people, kids and whatever so not much to really report,” he deadpanned. “I got to watch about half of the first game (against the Islanders), slept through most of that one and the second one (against the Rangers) guys looked good. Everything seems under control here. Back-to-back wins home and away, a couple shutouts, couldn’t ask for more."​

How did Hainsey feel on Saturday as he returned to the ice for the first time since Tuesday's practice?

“It was OK. As good as you could expect."

With Rielly and Hainsey back, Mike Babcock had some decisions to make when it came to his third pair ultimately choosing Travis Dermott and Connor Carrick to suit up against the Bruins. But the head coach didn't want to get into his thought process.

How'd he make the decision?

"Watched the hockey."

With Toronto’s blue line dealing with injury and illness, Dermott has seized the opportunity. But the leash appears to be short for the 21-year-old, who will play his 11th game tonight.

“Well, I like his skill-set,” Babcock said. “I don’t like the chances against so there’s two parts of the equation. He’s got the skill-set, the quick twitch, a good passer and all that, but I go through all the chances every game and when you’re involved in the chances (against) too much that’s the part he’s got to figure out. He’s got to learn how to sort it out in his own zone, but he will over time.”​

Roman Polak, placed on IR with a viral infection earlier in the week, skated this morning, but remains sidelined.

Andreas Borgman and Justin Holl, an emergency recall earlier in the week, also skated this morning, but will not play. Holl is expected to be sent back to the Marlies. ​

The Leafs and Bruins appear destined to face-off in the first round of the NHL playoffs this season, but Babcock bristled when asked if that was on his mind.

“I want to get in the playoffs,” he said. “OK? So that’s what we’ll talk about. We’re going to try to get better here today and you guys get paid to speculate and do all those things and I just get paid to get better each day."

Toronto has won six straight against Boston dating back to last season while Frederik Andersen has never lost to the Bruins in his career (9-0-0, .944 save percentage). Would the Leafs have a psychological edge over the Bruins should they carry that winning streak into a playoff series this spring?

“I think so,” said Nazem Kadri. “That plays an important role, coming into a building and knowing you’ve had success before.”

The Leafs trail the Bruins by three points and have played four more games so if they want to catch Boston for second place and gain home-ice advantage in the opening round, a win tonight is critical.

“We certainly want it,” said Hainsey. “Boston just went on a heck of a run, 18 games with at least a point, and when a team does something like that it makes it very difficult to catch them. So, we have to do something similar. If you end up in a series against Boston or Tampa where it goes six, seven games, home ice would be very important. It's something we’re going to keep grinding for."

The Leafs and Bruins will wrap up their season series on Feb. 24 at the Air Canada Centre.

Boston’s incredible 18-game streak (14-0-4) finally came to an end on Tuesday against Anaheim, but the Bruins bounced back immediately with a win on Thursday against St. Louis.

“We play styles that are pretty similar,” said Rielly. “We watched video this morning and they don’t do a lot of things wrong. They don’t have many holes in their game and they’ve been playing great lately so it makes it tough.”

But Toronto is also heating up having won five of six and the players insist they haven’t given up on catching Tampa Bay for first place in the Atlantic.

“We want the No. 1 spot,” said Kadri. “That’s what we work for. We want to be a team that’s viewed as the No. 1 team. To do that we have to put in some hard work, make sure we’re consistent throughout this next couple months, but we certainly have it in us.”

The Leafs trail the Lightning by eight points and have played two more games.

Boston is also getting a big boost on its blue line tonight as rookie sensation Charlie McAvoy returns. He missed the last four games after undergoing a procedure to treat an abnormal heart rhythm.

McAvoy will be paired with captain Zdeno Chara, who is suiting up in his 1,400th career NHL regular season game, becoming the 39th player to reach that milestone.

“Definitely a guy I’ve watched for a long time now,” said Rielly. “Good for him but, as far as I know, he’s got a lot of hockey left in him, that’s what I hear.”

Chara, at age 40, is logging 23:21 of ice time per game to lead the Bruins. In a post on his Instagram account this week, the hulking defenceman credited a new plant-based diet adopted this summer for helping him stay on top of his game.

“I believe I can be happier, healthier and more efficient than before,” he explained. “I can also tell how much it helps my performance on the ice.”

Chara will likely see a lot of Toronto’s top line of Auston Matthews (125), William Nylander (156) and Zach Hyman (151) who have combined to play in 432 games.

Projected line-up for Saturday’s game:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Marner

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Brown

Komarov-Moore-Kapanen

Scratches: Leivo, Martin

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Carrick

Scratch: Borgman

IR: Polak

Andersen starts

McElhinney

Power play units at Saturday’s skate:

Rielly

Bozak-Kadri-Marner

JvR

Gardiner

Nylander-Brown-Matthews

Marleau