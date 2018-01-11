Rielly on costly pinch: 'It's my fault for going'

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly pinched into the offensive zone late in the third period of Wednesday's game attempting to keep the pressure on the Ottawa Senators with the game tied 3-3.

As Rielly moved up the boards, Senators forward Matt Duchene tipped the puck past him and set up a three-on-one rush for the Senators. As the Senators entered the offensive zone, Ron Hainsey pursued Duchene, who passed the puck to Tom Pyatt for a short breakaway. Pyatt shot the puck over Frederik Andersen's right shoulder for the game-winning goal.

Rielly, who had a costly turnover against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Monday's overtime loss, took responsibilty for the play after the 4-3 loss.

"Just some miscommunication between the forward and I," Rielly said of the play. "It's my fault for going."

Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said the team's defencemen tried to do too much on Wednesday night and it cost them.

"We had lots of opportunities but we got impatient," Babcock said. "We had two pinches with no (forward back) that cost us two goals. In the end you have to play right. Give (Craig) Anderson credit. He was pulled last night and a proud guy came back tonight and played real well."

Rielly, 23, sits third on the Leafs with 31 points through 45 games this season. He ranks fourth on the team in average ice time at 22:04, trailing Jake Gardiner, Nikita Zaitsev (currently on injured reserve) and Ron Hainsey.