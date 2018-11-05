Babcock on Rielly: 'There's no one who likes being a Leaf more'

Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – Morgan Rielly is having one of the best seasons by a defenceman in the entire National Hockey League. Just don't ask him to talk about it.

But that’s a tough topic to avoid with the Maple Leafs’ blueliner, especially after his two-goal performance in Toronto’s 5-0 shutout of Pittsburgh on Saturday has him leading all NHL defenders in goals (six) and points (18) this season. He's also tied for the Leafs’ lead in points with Mitch Marner and tops the Leafs in ice time at 22:27 per game.

But Rielly, 24, has become a master of sidestepping questions about his play.

“I feel fine, I feel fine,” Rielly hurriedly assessed after practice at MasterCard Centre on Monday. “We played well as a group [in Pittsburgh] and that tends to reflect kindly upon individuals and that’s about it.”

And yet, there’s so much more to Rielly, not just in his impact on the ice this season, but in all that he means to the Maple Leafs off it.

Statistically, this is shaping up to be the best season of Rielly’s career, trumping the 2017-18 season when he produced 52 points. It took him all of 14 games to match his goal total from the 76 games he played last season and he's scoring at an even higher rate all around this year, hitting the 18-point mark almost a month earlier than he did last season on Dec. 2.

Rielly even surpassed Bobby Orr’s 45-year-old record for most points by a defenceman through the first five games of a season (Orr had 11, Rielly tallied 12). That Rielly grew up idolizing Orr and wears number 44 because of him is just a bonus.​

And while the man himself remains reluctant to discuss his sensational start, Rielly’s teammates are happy to oblige.

“We call him ‘Big Dog’ or different nicknames. He doesn’t like it too much,” said Jake Gardiner, Rielly’s former defensive partner and roommate. “I don’t think he loves the attention that [comes with] leading the league, but he’s playing so well he deserves it.”

“It’s easy to see how successful he’s been with the points, but I think he’s just really dialed it in,” added Travis Dermott. “He’s taken that extra step this year. As a young guy looking up to him, it’s great to see, and gives me that much more motivation to do what he’s doing and push myself like he has.”

Dermott referenced Rielly’s first goal from Saturday’s game, where he entered the rush, as a particularly impressive example of the confidence Rielly is playing with this year.

“He saw his opportunity and read it perfectly,” Dermott said. “Little stuff like that where, for myself, I wouldn’t be jumping up at the start of the rush but [he] has confidence in himself that way.”

“He’s very good at seeing the situation, knows when to jump in and when not to,” added Marner. “He’s been jumping in at the right time, getting himself open and not missing his chances. It should be a special year for him.”

While Rielly keeps his thoughts close to the vest in public, behind closed locker room doors he’s evolved into one of the Leafs’ most important leaders.

“There’s no one who likes being a Leaf more on our team than Rielly,” head coach Mike Babcock said after Saturday’s win. “…He’s got unbelievable enthusiasm every day and zest for life and he shares that with the guys.”

Rielly deflected Babcock’s praise with a joke – “He was just in a good mood because we won,” – but whether he's organizing dinners on the road or taking new players under his wing, Rielly is repeatedly referred to around the room as the Leafs’ backbone.

“He’s got high energy. It’s always fun being around him,” Marner said. “On the power play, when we’re scoring or anything, usually it’s us two screaming and getting loud about it. He brings us in, makes us feel a part of the family. It’s that special talent he’s got.”

That's part of the reason Rielly has been an alternate captain for the past three seasons and why his name has been bandied about in consideration of Toronto's vacant captaincy.

But from his perspective, Rielly sees a group of players that is continuing to mature.

“We’re older now; we’re a little more experienced. We’re all just a little more comfortable with one another,” Rielly said. “The young guys, they’re becoming more comfortable with the level we’re playing at. Everyone gets a little tighter [on the ice] and that’s certainly what’s been happening here.”

As for that infectious energy Rielly is purported to share, it’s on display daily. When someone scores a big goal in practice, Rielly is never far away with a stick tap or even a celebratory hug.

Now into his sixth NHL season, it’s that unabashed love of hockey that keeps driving him forward.

“It’s just nice coming to the rink every day. It’s a pretty good job,” said Rielly. “We should appreciate it and have a good attitude.” ​