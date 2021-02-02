TSN.ca Staff with files from The Canadian Press

Latvia to be sole host of 2021 IIHF Worlds

The IIHF confirmed Riga, Latvia will be the sole host of the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship following the decision to withdraw the tournament from Minsk, Belarus, which was to serve as co-host for the tournament.

The IIHF cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and various technical reasons for the decision to play the tournament in just one city.

The IIHF withdrew the tournament from Belarus last month following pressure from opposition groups and a threatened boycott by sponsors.

Criticism of Belarus’ role as co-host grew after authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko's disputed re-election last year was followed by mass arrests at largely peaceful demonstrations.

More details to come.