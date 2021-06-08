The Toronto Blue Jays announced Tuesday evening they are placing catcher Danny Jansen on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring injury.

The club says the injury is retroactive to June 7.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 We've recalled C Riley Adams, who will wear Number 50 and make his MLB debut tonight



🔹 C Danny Jansen (right hamstring strain) placed on 10-day IL pic.twitter.com/vpIqFjbpdw — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 8, 2021

As a corresponding move, catcher Riley Adams has been recalled from triple-A Buffalo and will be available to make his major league debut in Tuesday's series-opener with the Chicago White Sox. The club's No. 18-ranked prospect has put up six home runs and a 1.010 OPS over 19 games in triple-A so far this season.

Jansen suffered his injury in Sunday's series-finale with the Houston Astros when he left the game after he was thrown out at third base.

Prior to the injury, Jansen was hitting a career-worst .157 to go along with three home runs and eight RBIs in 42 games this season.