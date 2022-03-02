DUMMONDVILLE, Que. -- Riley Kidney scored in overtime as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan rallied past the Drummondville Voltigeurs 4-3 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Hendrix Lapierre had back-to-back goals as Acadie-Bathurst (23-11-4) reeled off four unanswered goals. Zach Biggar also scored as the Titan came back from a 3-0 deficit.

Chad Arsenault made 35 saves for the win.

Justin Côté struck twice and Charles-Antoine Dumont also scored as Drummondville (18-14-9) built its lead.

Jacob Goobie stopped 36 shots for the Voltigeurs.

Neither team scored on the power play. The Titan were 0 for 3 and Drummondville was 0 for 2.

---

OLYMPIQUES 5 PHOENIX 2

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Mathieu Bizier had a pair of goals and added an assist as the Olympiques downed the Phoenix.

Tristan Luneau had the eventual winner for Gatineau (26-9-6), while Manix Landry and Samuel Savoie also found the back of the net.

Joshua Roy and Tyson Hinds replied for Sherbrooke (26-11-3).

---

MOOSEHEADS 6 EAGLES 1

HALIFAX — Robert Orr and Elliot Desnoyers both scored twice as the Mooseheads routed Cape Breton.

Jordan Dumais and Zack Jones had the other goals for Halifax (24-15-2).

Peter Repcik was the lone scorer for the Eagles (10-24-5).

---

REMPARTS 6 DRAKKAR 3

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Zachary Bolduc had two goals and an assist as Quebec sank the Drakkar.

Viljami Marjala scored the winner for the Remparts (30-12-1), while Zachary Gravel, Louis Crevier and Théo Rochette chipped in as well.

Félix Gagnon, Jacob Gaucher and Nathan Baril supplied the offence for Baie-Comeau (11-21-8).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2022.