OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Riley Patterson scored the game-winning goal at 1:21 in the over-time period as the Colts edged the Attack.

Jack Brauti, Beau Jelsma, Bode Stewart had the other goals for Barrie.

Colts goaltender Ben West saved 39 of 42 shots.

Colby Barlow, Deni Goure and Ethan Burroughs scored for Owen Sound.

Attack goaltender Carter George stopped 20 of 24 shots.

SPIRIT 3 FIREBIRDS 1

SAGINAW - Aidan Castle scored a goal and an assist as the Saginaw Spirit topped the Flint Firebirds.

Matyas Sapovaliv and Owen Beck scored for Saginaw.

Spirit netminder Nolan Lalonde stopped 27 of 28 shots.

Jeremy Martin had the lone goal for Flint.

Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day stopped 34 of 37 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2024.