ATLANTA — Alexander Ring scored his first MLS goal to help New York City FC to a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United on Sunday night.

David Villa, playing his second match after a three-game absence with a quadriceps injury, had a goal and an assist for New York City (5-0-2).

Ring made it 2-2 in the 73rd minute. Villa, at the top-left corner of the box, drew three defenders and dropped it back to Ring, who trapped it a ripped a right-footer off the crossbar from well outside the area.

Greg Garza tapped in , from point-blank range, the rebound of a shot by Miguel Almiron to give Atlanta (4-2-0) a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute.

Villa came on for Ismael Tajouri-Shradi in the 35th and tied it about three minutes later, converting from the penalty spot after Jo Inge Berget drew a foul in the area conceded by Michael Parkhurst.

Chris McCann answered in the 56th minute, heading home a perfectly-placed cross from Almiron. Parkhurst's long header off a clearance by Villa led Almiron down the left side and, from the goal line, he lofted it to McCann at the top of the 6-yard box for the finish.

United had its four-game win streak snapped.