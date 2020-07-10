Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Up-and-coming Canadian golf professionals will have a place to play this summer after the Mackenzie Tour announced a four-tournament series set for August and September.

The Canada Life Series will feature two events in Langford, B.C., and two in Caledon, Ont., with each event offering a purse of $50,000.



The Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada cancelled its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That left many rising professionals without a place to hone their skills.



“We were poised for a great summer of golf, but we never lost sight of the purpose for this tour, which is to give players opportunities to play tournaments on quality golf courses,” said Scott Pritchard, Mackenzie Tour executive director. “Canada Life has been an incredible partner in helping us put this together, and with two terrific venues – Bear Mountain and TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley – we will stage four exceptional tournaments.”



The tournaments will be 54 holes and open to Canadian professionals, elite amateurs as well as Mackenzie Tour members, regardless of citizenship who are already in Canada. Field sizes are expected to be between 90 and 120 players.



Canadian professionals who have held status on any of the PGA Tour’s International Tours since 2018 will be exempt into the Canada Life Series.



Canada’s national team members, who are all amateurs, will also be allowed to compete, and there will be a number of sponsor exemptions handed out as well.



The first two tournaments will be held at Bear Mountain, August 10-12 and August 17-19. The series then shifts to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, Sept. 2-4 and Sept. 9-11.



The top golfer during the four tournaments will earn conditional status on the 2021 Mackenzie Tour as well as a spot in the 2021 RBC Canadian Open.



Many of Canada’s top young professionals are currently in the United States, competing on mini-tours to get some sort of competitive experience or trying their hands at Monday qualifying for tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour. Most had hoped to compete on the Mackenzie Tour before it was cancelled.



Now they’ll have the chance to head home and play on Canadian soil, although it may require them to quarantine first.