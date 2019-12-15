PARIS — Rising teenage star Eduardo Camavinga settled a tight match with an accomplished late goal as Rennes won 1-0 at Lyon to move up to fourth place in the French league on Sunday.

The 17-year-old Camavinga shot to prominence with an outstanding performance against defending champion Paris Saint-Germain in August. Then age 16, he set up a goal and demonstrated a staggering range of passing as he pulled the midfield strings in a 2-1 win.

Now he is celebrating his first league goal, and the way he took it will only have served to remind Europe's leading clubs what a precocious talent Rennes has in its team. The goal came in the 89th minute after he collected a pass wide on the left.

Camavinga advanced confidently at pace toward goal, with his head up. Drawing centre half Joachim Andersen out of the penalty area, Camavinga cut past him with a sudden change of direction, then held off two other defenders before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Anthony Lopes and in off the left post.

Lopes made several saves, including two after Camavinga's goal, and Rennes deserved its win.

Coach Julien Stephan's side is one point behind third-place Lille, having played one game less. Lyon slipped down to eighth spot after a second straight home defeat and jeers rang out at the end, increasing the pressure on coach Rudi Garcia. He is far from popular with home fans, having previously coached bitter rival Marseille.

Lyon's defeat was compounded by the fact it also lost star striker and attacking midfielder Jeff-Reine Adelaide to first-half knee injuries.

The game came to life in the last 20 minutes with action at both ends.

Former Manchester United right back Rafael made an outstanding tackle in the 81st, using his anticipation to slide in and block striker M’Baye Niang’s shot from five meters out.

Then Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy made a double save moments later, beating away 19-year-old midfielder Maxence Caqueret's shot from 20 metres out and diving low to his left to deny winger Bertrand Traore’s shot from the rebound.

Also Sunday. Bordeaux lost 1-0 against Strasbourg, with striker Ludovic Ajorque netting for the visitors in the 11th minute. It was Ajorque's sixth goal of the season and moved the Alsace-based side up to 13th place after a difficult start to the campaign

Later Sunday, league leader PSG looks to pull seven points clear at the top with a win at midtable Saint-Etienne.

