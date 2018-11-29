Rittich on OT goal: 'Maybe next time I will lay down for a half an hour'

Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich believes he may have to stay down on the ice to draw a goaltender interference call after he was clipped by Jamie Benn prior to the Dallas Stars scoring their overtime winner on Wednesday night.

Benn cut behind Rittich to chase the puck in the extra frame and made contact with the goaltender's right leg, moving him out of the crease. Benn then centred the puck to Tyler Seguin, who beat Rittich glove side.

The play was reviewed, but the replay determined Rittich was given enough time to recover for Seguin's shot. Rittich snapped his stick on the post when the decision was announced.

“He hit me so I was a little bit set, but not 100 per cent ready for anything,” Rittich told reporters after the 4-3 loss. “Everyone saw it - I had a little bit of time, but not the full recovery of the shot.

“Maybe next time I will lay down for a half an hour.”

Rittich, whose record dropped to 8-2-1 with the overtime loss, stopped 24 of 28 shots. The Flames outshot the Stars 33-28.

“Anytime you go to a review, it’s a little scary, right? You don’t know how it’s going to turn out,” Flames head coach Bill Peters said. “It could have went either way, and you could have agreed with it either way, probably.

“They said there was enough time between the contact and the ability to make the save and get reset on the shot... That’s one you can discuss all night.”

The Flames, now 14-9-2, still sit atop the Pacific Division with 30 points through 25 games this season.

“It’s always tough when you lose,” said Rittich. “We did some good things, but it’s not enough.”