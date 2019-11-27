1h ago
Barrett joins list of Canadians to commit to Olympic qualifier
Add RJ Barrett to the list of Canadians playing for Canada in next summer's Olympic qualifier. It was announced Wednesday morning that Canada will battle for an Olympic berth against Greece, the Czech Republic, Turkey, China and Uruguay in its quest for a spot in Tokyo.
TSN.ca Staff
Lewenberg: 'Canada's path to Olympics is tough but doable'
Add RJ Barrett to the list of Canadians playing for Canada in next summer's Olympic qualifier.
"One-hundred per cent. I definitely plan on playing. I'm very proud to say that," Barrett told reporters prior to Wednesday's matchup with the Raptors in Toronto.
"It's great to see everyone buying in and trying to do something great for our country, trying to get to Tokyo. It's really exciting."
It was announced Wednesday morning that Canada will battle for an Olympic berth against Greece, the Czech Republic, Turkey, China and Uruguay in its quest for a spot in Tokyo.
Canada must win the last-chance tournament, set for June 23-28 in Victoria, B.C.
As of Wednesday, here are the list of players who have publicly committed to playing for Canada next summer:
Jamal Murray - SG, Denver Nuggets
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - PG, Los Angeles Clippers
RJ Barrett - SG, New York Knicks
Nickeil Alexander-Walker - SG, New Orleans Pelicans
Dillon Brooks - F, Memphis Grizzlies
Dwight Powell - F, Dallas Mavericks
Khem Birch - F/C, Orlando Magic
Chris Boucher - F/C, Toronto Raptors
Oshae Brissett - F, Toronto Raptors
TSN Josh Lewenberg also notes that it is likely Cleveland Cavaliers centre Tristan Thompson, Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk and Sacramento Kings point guard Cory Joseph will all likely play for Canada.