Philadelphia 76ers (12-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (4-14, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to break its four-game slide when the Knicks play Philadelphia.

The Knicks are 0-6 against the rest of their division. New York is the worst team in the league scoring 39.7 points in the paint per game.

The 76ers are 2-1 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 26.4 assists per game led by Ben Simmons averaging 8.1.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The 76ers defeated the Knicks 109-104 in their last meeting on Nov. 20. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 23 points, and Marcus Morris Sr. paced New York scoring 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Morris leads the Knicks with 2.8 made 3-pointers and averages 18.6 points while shooting 51.5 per cent from beyond the arc. Julius Randle has averaged 7.9 rebounds and added 16.7 points per game over the last 10 games for New York.

Embiid has shot 46 per cent and is averaging 21.9 points for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is shooting 52.5 per cent and has averaged 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 99.5 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.4 points on 44.1 per cent shooting.

Knicks: 3-7, averaging 92.7 points, 42.4 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.5 points on 45.0 per cent shooting.

Knicks Injuries: Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation), Elfrid Payton: out (hamstring).

76ers Injuries: Shake Milton: day to day (illness), Kyle O'Quinn: day to day (calf), Josh Richardson: day to day (hamstring).

