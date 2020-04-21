4h ago
Gronk: 'You never know, I'm not totally done'
Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski was asked again about a possible return to the NFL, this time with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, and he appeared to leave the door open a little with his answer to Andy Cohen.
TSN.ca Staff
Must See: Gronk soars to 24/7 Title win at WrestleMania 36
"I'm feeling good right now, I'm happy where I'm at," Gronkowski told Andy Cohen. "You just never know, man. You just never know. You never know. I'm not totally done."
Gronkowski retired after the 2018 season and currently has a contract with the WWE.