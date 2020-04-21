Gronk: 'You never know, I'm not totally done'

Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski was asked again about a possible return to the NFL, this time with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, and he appeared to leave the door open a little with his answer.

Former #NFL TE @RobGronkowski was on the @Andy show and said he's not "totally done" playing.



"I'm feeling good right now, I'm happy where I'm at. You just never know, man. You just never know. You never know. I'm not totally done."pic.twitter.com/X9mtvDctQH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 21, 2020

"I'm feeling good right now, I'm happy where I'm at," Gronkowski told Andy Cohen. "You just never know, man. You just never know. You never know. I'm not totally done."

Gronkowski retired after the 2018 season and currently has a contract with the WWE.