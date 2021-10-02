Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ tight end Rob Gronkowski is not making the trip to New England due to a rib injury and he will be out Sunday night vs. New England, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gronkowski took a shot to the ribs during the third quarter of Week 3 and was out for one series before returning.

The tight end did not practice all week.

Gronkowski was set to make his return to Foxborough after being traded last offseason to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft