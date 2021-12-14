Oilers, Maple Leafs share more in common than just star power

The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Robby Fabbri to a three-year, $12 million contract, it was announced late Monday night.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today signed center Robby Fabbri to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value of $4 million. pic.twitter.com/s4p9O9XuCr — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 14, 2021

The deal carries a cap hit of $4 million per season.

The 25-year-old is in his third season with the Red Wings and has eight goals and six assists in 28 games so far in 2021-22.

Fabbri has skated in 274 NHL games between Detroit and the St. Louis Blues, tallying 136 points and 106 penalty minutes.

He was selected No. 21 overall by the Blues in the 2014 NHL Draft and arrived in the Motor City in a November 2019 deal in exchange for forward Jacob De La Rose.