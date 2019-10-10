If not Mahomes or Watson, who goes first in 2017 redraft?

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said prior to Thursday's game that Rob Gronkowski has yet to officially file his retirement papers.

Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft, on the NFL Network pregame show, said Rob Gronkowski has yet to officially file retirement papers. Kraft said he can always hope and pray that Gronkowski might come back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2019

“We all love Gronk, and I think the bottom line is he hasn’t put his retirement papers in. So we can always pray and hope,” Kraft said on the NFL Network pre-game show. “There is hope for us still with Gronk.”

The five-time Pro Bowler retired in the off-season and has been coy about a potential return, but many speculate the 30-year-old could be enticed to return to the team later on in the season.

He had a noticeable drop-off in production last season but still caught 47 passes for 682 yards and three touchdowns.

Following their Thursday matchup with the New York Giants, the Patriots will be back in action the following weekend against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.