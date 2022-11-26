Poland star Robert Lewandowski scored his first career FIFA World Cup goal as Poland beat Saudi Arabia Saturday in Qatar.

The Barcelona striker capitalized on a turnover and beat Saudi Arabian keeper Mohammed Khalil Ibr Owais in the 82nd minute to give his side a 2-0 lead in their Group C showdown. He also assisted on Poland's goal in the opening half, setting up Piotr Zielinksi for an easy finish in the 39th minute.

Lewandowski, Poland's all-time leading scorer, has tallied 77 goals for his country but was held out of the back of the net in his only other World Cup appearance in 2018. It was also Poland's first goal at a World Cup since 2006.

The 34-year-old had a prime chance to score in Poland's World Cup opener against Mexico on Tuesday, but was turned away on a penalty shot attempt.

He has 13 goals in 14 appearances for Barcelona so far this season in LaLiga action.