MIAMI (AP) — Robert Lewandowski was officially introduced by Barcelona on Wednesday, saying he is ready to make history with the Spanish club.

Barcelona last weekend reached a deal to sign the Poland striker from Bayern Munich in a transfer worth nearly 50 million euros ($50.8 million). His official introduction had been delayed from Monday.

“I am ready to be part of this club with a great history and to make even more history and win titles,” Lewandowski said in Miami as Barcelona began its preseason tour.

The Catalan club routed Inter Miami 6-0 on Tuesday. It will next face Spanish rival Real Madrid in Las Vegas, then Juventus in Dallas and the New York Red Bulls in New Jersey.

“I saw the win against Inter Miami and I think there is a lot of potential,” the 33-year-old striker said. “We have a lot of work to do.”

Lewandowski, voted FIFA player of the year in 2020 and 2021, has been training individually since joining his new teammates in the United States on Sunday. He is expected to be available for the team's match against Real Madrid.

The high-profile signing of the prolific striker boosts a Barcelona team that did not win any titles last season following the departure of Argentina great Lionel Messi. The club has been slowly rebuilding its squad after enduring financial struggles in recent seasons.

“Lewandowski has made an extraordinary effort to sign for Barça. We are very proud that you wanted to come and play here and we have high expectations," club president Joan Laporta said. “It is a signing that has had worldwide repercussions. We are putting Barça back in its place in the world. We are trying to put together a more and more competitive team."

