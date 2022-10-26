The Chicago Bears are trading pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The Bears are receiving a fourth-round draft pick in return.

Blockbuster: The #Bears are trading star pass-rusher Robert Quinn to the #Eagles, per me and @MikeGarafolo. A major move, with the NFL’s best team simply reloading. pic.twitter.com/wDZ6ecWeEz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2022

Quinn, 32, has eight tackles and one sack in seven games so far this season for the Bears.

This is his third season in Chicago after previous stints with the Rams organization, Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys.

More to come.