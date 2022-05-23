There is optimism centre Robert Williams returns to the Boston Celtics' lineup Monday night against the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

There’s more optimism that Boston’s Robert Williams will return to the lineup than Marcus Smart in Game 4 vs. Miami tonight, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 23, 2022

Wojnarowski reports the same level of optimism does not exist for guard Marcus Smart's chances of playing after he suffered an ankle sprain during Game 3. The 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year rolled his right ankle badly Saturday night and left the game before returning in the third quarter.

Williams has been hampered by his knee injury for several weeks but played the first two games of the series in Miami before missing Game 3 in Boston.

The 24-year-old missed four of the seven games in Boston's previous series against the Milwaukee Bucks and two of the four opening-round games against the Brooklyn Nets. During the regular season, Williams averaged 10.0 points and 9.6 rebounds in 61 games.

Miami currently leads the best-of-seven series 2-1 with the series shifting back to South Beach on Wednesday.