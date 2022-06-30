Roberto Bautista Agut has withdrawn from Wimbledon after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 17th-seeded Spaniard was scheduled to play Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia in the second round at the All England Club.

“I was positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, the symptoms aren’t very bad, but I think it’s the best decision,” Bautista Agut wrote on Twitter.

Bautista Agut’s coach, Tomas Carbonell, wrote on Twitter that they decided to withdraw “out of respect to his colleagues and to the tournament.”