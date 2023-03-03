Roberto Firmino's time at Anfield is coming to an end.

According to multiple reports, the Brazil forward informed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Friday that he intends to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract at season's end.

The 31-year-old Firmino is in his eighth season at the club after a £29 million move from Hoffenheim in 2015.

In his time with the Reds, Firmino has made 248 Premier League appearances with 78 goals. Firmino has made 17 league appearances this season, scoring seven times.

Firmino has won a Premier League title, FA Cup and a Champions League title.

Internationally, Firmino has been capped 55 times by the Selecao and was a member of Brazil's Copa America-winning team in 2019.