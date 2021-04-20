12m ago
Luongo to be named Team Canada GM for men's worlds
Roberto Luongo will be named Team Canada general manager for the upcoming IIHF World Championship in Latvia, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
TSN.ca Staff
Dreger added Shane Doan will be named an assistant GM while the Olympic management group will provide support as well.
Luongo, who is currently special advisor to general manager Bill Zito and oversees the goaltending excellence department with the Florida Panthers, is also part of Team Canada's management group for the Beijing Games in 2022.
Doan is currently the chief hockey development officer with the Arizona Coyotes.
The IIHF World Championship will run from May 21-June 6.
More details to come.