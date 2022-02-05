Robertson scores twice as Marlies down Americans

TORONTO — Nick Robertson had a pair of goals Saturday, helping the Toronto Marlies to a 5-2 victory over the Rochester Americans in American Hockey League play.

Robertson buried the game winner 16:51 into the second period, then added an empty-net strike with 2:18 left on the game clock.

Alex Biega, Mac Hollowell and Joey Anderson also scored for Toronto (21-12-3), and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev recorded three assists.

Brett Murray and Peter Tischke had goals for Rochester (22-15-3).

Michael Hutchinson stopped 30-of-32 shots for the Marlies, who won their fourth straight game. Mat Robson had 26 saves for the Americans.

Both sides got a power-play goal, with Rochester going 1 for 3 with the man advantage and Toronto going 1 for 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2022.