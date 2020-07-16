Pending unrestricted free agent Robin Lehner said Wednesday he's hoping to extend his stay with the Vegas Golden Knights after being acquired at the trade deadline.

"I'm sure we'll have some discussions [with general manager Kelly McCrimmon] after the season and see what happens," Lehner said, per NHL.com. "I really like it here. Great team, great organization, great group of players. We'll see what happens. You never know, but it's a very good impression here so far."

Lehner was traded to Vegas from the Chicago Blackhawks in a three-team deal in February that saw Malcolm Subban head the other way, with the Toronto Maple Leafs receiving a draft pick to retain $1.1 million of Lehner's $5 million salary, which the Blackhawks also retained half of.

A Vezina Trophy finalist last season, Lehner went 3-0 with a .940 save percentage and a 1.67 goals-against average in his brief time with the Golden Knights before play was halted in March. On the season, he has a 19-10-5 record with a .920 save percentage and a 2.89 GAA.

The 28-year-old signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Blackhawks last summer after a breakout season with the New York Islanders.

With the Blackhawks and Maple Leafs both retaining salary, Lehner carried just a $1.4 million cap hit on the Golden Knights this season. Vegas, however, already has $75 million committed to 17 players towards next season's $81.5 million cap, per CapFriendly. That includes goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who is signed through 2021-22 at a $7 million cap hit.