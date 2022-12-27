Switzerland rallies in regulation, beats Latvia in shootout at World Juniors

MONCTON, N.B. — Switzerland scored with under two minutes left in regulation time, then outscored Latvia 2-1 in the shootout to post a tough 3-2 victory.

Robin Louis and Rodwin Dionicio scored for Switzerland, while Darels Dukurs and Dans Locmelis responded for Latvia, who were outshot 30-18.

Switzerland now has two wins, opening with a 3-2 overtime win over Finland. Latvia is 0-2 having lost 5-2 to the United States in Monday's opener.

