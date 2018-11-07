UTICA, N.Y. — Michael Chaput scored the go-ahead goal at 8:21 of the third period as the Laval Rocket held on to beat the Utica Comets 4-3 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Alexander Grenier, Daniel Audette and Alexandre Alain also scored for the Rocket (5-7-1), who erased an early 2-0 deficit.

Tanner Kero struck twice on the power play in less than a minute in the first period to give the Comets (5-7-1) their two-goal lead, while Zack MacEwen scored late in the second to make it a 3-3 game after Laval scored three straight.

Kero's power-play goals came while Byron Froese was serving a major for boarding.

Michael McNiven started in net for Laval and stopped 14-of-17 shots before being relieved by Charlie Lindgren, who stopped all seven shots his way in 31 minutes of relief to get the win.

Ivan Kulbakov turned away 18-of-22 shots for Utica.

The Rocket went 1 for 6 on the power play while the Comets finished 2 for 4 with the man advantage.