The Golden State Warriors remain on top of the TSN.ca NBA Power Rankings, ahead of the surging Houston Rockets and the persistent Toronto Raptors.

With the Eastern Conference seemingly up for grabs, the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers were all among the teams making moves up the ladder this week.

Heading the other way are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (41-13)

THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1

It’s possible the Warriors are getting a little complacent, and have lost three of four, but five of their next six are at home, so they should be able to set things straight.

Key Injuries: PF Jordan Bell (ankle).

HOUSTON ROCKETS (39-13)

THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 5

You know how athletes will say that a fight can be a galvanizing event for a team? Well, the Rockets are 9-1 in 10 games since trying to invade the Clippers’ locker room. Oh yeah, they got James Harden back from injury, too.

Key Injuries: SF Trevor Ariza (leg), PF Ryan Anderson (ankle).

TORONTO RAPTORS (37-16)

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 3

A 20-point home win against Boston Tuesday gives the Raptors five wins in the past six games and with Cleveland seemingly adrift, the Eastern Conference is looking like it might be realistically up for grabs for the first time in a long time.

Key Injuries: None.

BOSTON CELTICS (39-16)

THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 2

The loss in Toronto snapped a four-game winning streak for the Celtics, but they are also 5-6 in the past 11 games – a little bit uneven performance.

Key Injuries: SF Gordon Hayward (ankle), G Marcus Smart (hand).

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER (31-24)

THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 4

Tuesday’s win at Golden State snapped a four-game losing streak, but the Thunder have been improving since a rough start to the season.

Key Injuries: SG Andre Roberson (knee).

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES (34-22)

THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 8

Since January 1, Canadian SF Andrew Wiggins is shooting 28.4% on threes, which is not good, especially when he takes the most on the team (4.2 per game).

Key Injuries: None.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS (34-21)

THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 6

This appears to be a rather un-Spurs-like season. They are 6-7 in the past 13 games and appear to be at odds with their injured franchise player.

Key Injuries: F Rudy Gay (heel), SF Kawhi Leonard (quad).

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (29-25)

THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 10

The Blazers had won seven of eight before embarking on a trip to the East, where they were summarily bounced by Toronto, Boston and Detroit.

Key Injuries: None.

DETROIT PISTONS (26-26)

THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 16

Four straight wins since trading for PF Blake Griffin (he’s played in the past three) makes the Pistons a more interesting challenger. With DeMarcus Cousins out of the Pelicans’ lineup, that might make the Pistons’ duo of Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin the best big combo in the league.

Key Injuries: PF Jon Leuer (ankle), PG Reggie Jackson (ankle).

MILWAUKEE BUCKS (30-23)

THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 18

The Bucks have moved on from head coach Jason Kidd and have won seven of the past eight games (six of seven since Kidd was fired).

Key Injuries: SF Jabari Parker (knee), PF Mirza Teletovic (knee).

INDIANA PACERS (30-25)

THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 11

The Pacers are quietly climbing in the standings, going 11-6 since starting the year on a .500 pace (19-19), and might be a surprise challenger in the postseason.

Key Injuries: PG Darren Collison (knee).

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS (30-22)

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 7

The Cavs have lost 14 of the past 21 games and are a total mess defensively. Sure, no one in the East would look forward to a playoff matchup against them, but this really looks like a team that is falling apart relative to previous LeBron seasons.

Key Injuries: PF Kevin Love (hand).

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS (26-25)

THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 17

The Sixers are 12-7 in the past 19 games, and they could be a wildcard in the Eastern Conference, depending on Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, both brilliantly talented, but both with minimal NBA track record.

Key Injuries: PG Markelle Fultz (shoulder).

WASHINGTON WIZARDS (31-23)

THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 9

Strangely enough, the Wizards have won five of six since PG John Wall went down with a knee injury, but it’s still hard to handicap the Wizards as currently being better without him.

Key Injuries: PG John Wall (knee).

DENVER NUGGETS (29-25)

THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 15

Six wins in the past eight games puts the Nuggets in playoff position and Canadian guard Jamal Murray is taking his game to another level, averaging 22.1 points per game, while shooting 50.0% on threes over the past nine games.

Key Injuries: PF Paul Millsap (wrist), C Mason Plumlee (calf).

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (27-25)

THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 12

The Clippers have won four of five and while they might be worse in the short term without Blake Griffin, that trade doesn’t necessarily hurt the club long term, freeing up money and avoiding a persistent injury risk.

Key Injuries: PG Patrick Beverley (knee), SG Austin Rivers (Achilles).

UTAH JAZZ (25-28)

THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 23

Winners of six straight, the Jazz aren’t done just yet, though they may be in position to sell at the trade deadline.

Key Injuries: SG Thabo Sefolosha (knee).

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS (28-25)

THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 14

Bringing in Nikola Mirotic to help offset the loss of DeMarcus Cousins is not exactly an apple for an apple, and the Pelicans have lost four of the past five.

Key Injuries: SF Solomon Hill (hamstring), C DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles).

MIAMI HEAT (29-25)

THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 14

The Heat had a good midseason surge, but they’ve lost four in a row and are still vulnerable to teams in pursuit of one of the final playoff spots in the East.

Key Injuries: SF Rodney McGruder (leg), SG Dion Waiters (ankle), C Kelly Olynyk (shoulder).

CHARLOTTE HORNETS (23-30)

THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 22

In 2018, the Hornets are a respectable 10-7, which makes them competitive enough, but may not be enough to climb out of the hole in which they found themselves.

Key Injuries: F Marvin Williams (ankle).

LOS ANGELES LAKERS (22-31)

THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 26

11-4 in the past 15 games, the Lakers are playing much better ball, and eyes are still looking ahead to the offseason, when they are considered the favoured destination for a certain No. 23.

Key Injuries: PG Lonzo Ball (knee).

CHICAGO BULLS (18-35)

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 20

It looked like the Bulls were turning things around, getting healthy and starting to win some games, but they’ve lost seven straight, traded Nikola Mirotic to New Orleans and are missing injured PG Kris Dunn.

Key Injuries: PG Kris Dunn (teeth).

DALLAS MAVERICKS (17-37)

THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 21

The Mavs have lost nine of 11, with one of the wins coming against Sacramento, and yet they don’t fall dramatically because there are a lot of teams in a similar boat.

Key Injuries: SG Seth Curry (shin), PF Nerlens Noel (thumb).

BROOKLYN NETS (19-36)

THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 24

Seven losses in the past eight games isn’t a great stretch, and even though SG D’Angelo Russell has returned from injury, he’s playing very limited minutes.

Key Injuries: SF Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin), PG Jeremy Lin (knee), SF Caris LeVert (concussion).

NEW YORK KNICKS (23-32)

THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 19

The Knicks have lost four straight, but that’s nothing compared to losing Kristaps Porzingis to a torn ACL.

Key Injuries: PF Kristaps Porzingis (knee).

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES (18-35)

THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 25

The Grizz have lost six of seven, including four in a row on the road. See? Lots of teams in this mess down here.

Key Injuries: PG Mike Conley (Achilles), SF Chandler Parsons (knee).

ATLANTA HAWKS (17-37)

THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 27

Could the Hawks emerge from the dregs at the bottom? They have won three of their past five games, though the last two were against the Grizzlies and Knicks, which doesn’t earn a lot of credit.

Key Injuries: None.

ORLANDO MAGIC (17-36)

THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 30

The Magic have won three of four, which was enough to vault them out of the basement but, when healthy, they have a little more upward mobility than some of the other teams down here.

Key Injuries: SG Terrence Ross (knee), C Nikola Vucevic (hand), PF Jonathan Isaac (ankle), PF Aaron Gordon (hip).

SACRAMENTO KINGS (17-36)

THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 29

The Kings aren’t good, by any means, but winning four of the past seven games saves them from falling to the bottom.

Key Injuries: PF Skal Labissiere (shoulder).

PHOENIX SUNS (18-37)

THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 28

Eight losses in the past nine games and their best player is hurt? Good times for the Suns.

Key Injuries: SG Brandon Knight (knee), SG Devin Booker (hip).