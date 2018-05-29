After being eliminated from the playoffs Monday night by the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta isn't keeping it secret what he wants to see the team do in regards to soon-to-be free agent Chris Paul.

"We gotta sign Chris [Paul], we want to keep Clint [Capela],” Tilman said following the Rockets' Game 7 loss to the Warriors.

Paul, who was traded to the Rockets ahead of last season averaged 18.6 points per game and 7.9 assists for the Rockets during the regular season, and fourth-year big man Clint Capela set career-highs in both points and rebounds with 13.9 and 8.1, respectively. The 33-year-old Paul will become an unrestricted free agent when free agency starts on July 1, and Capela will be an RFA.

Injuries put a damper on Paul's first season with Houston, with the guard missing 24 games during the regular season and then notably missing Games 6 and 7 of the Rockets' series with the Warriors. Paul, a nine time all-star, owns career numbers of 18.7 ppg and 9.8 assists.