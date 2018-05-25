Steph on CP3's shimmy: 'It was well-deserved'

Houston Rockets' star guard Chris Paul will miss Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors with a hamstring injury, the team announced Friday.

.@CP3 will miss Saturday’s game at Golden State with a right hamstring strain.



He will be re-evaluated after the team returns to Houston. pic.twitter.com/5gAdYas3Vo — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 25, 2018

Paul suffered the injury while taking a shot late in the team's Game 5 win over the Warriors.

The news doesn't come as a surprise after the Rockets sounded worried about the injury post-game on Thursday.

Houston leads the Western Conference Finals series with Golden State 3-2.

Paul averaged 18.6 points, 7.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds over 58 games this season, his first in Houston after they acquired him from the Los Angeles Clippers last summer.

The 12-year veteran is averaging 21.2 points, 5.8 assists and 5.9 rebounds over 14 playoffs games. He had 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Thursday's dramatic win.

Paul is a nine-time All-Star.