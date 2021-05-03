DENVER — The Colorado Rockies postponed Monday's game against San Francisco due to rain expected to last throughout the night.

The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader Tuesday. The first game will be at 5:40 p.m. EDT and the second one will start no later than 45 minutes after the first game. Both games will be seven innings.

The forecast for Monday night called for rain and cooler temperatures. It was scheduled to be around 43 degrees at first pitch.

Germán Márquez was slated to start Monday night for the Rockies. The Giants were scheduled to counter with Aaron Sanchez.

