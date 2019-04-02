17m ago
Rockies, Marquez agree on five-year extension
TSN.ca Staff
Olney: Probably hurts Nats fans seeing how Harper is connecting with Phillies fans
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Colorado Rockies and starting pitcher German Marquez have agreed on a five-year, $43 million extension, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
The deal is pending a physical.
Marquez, 24, picked up a win in his one and only start this season, allowing one run and two hits over six innings.
The native of Venezuela is 27-19 with a 4.07 ERA over 384.2 innings pitched in four seasons with Colorado.