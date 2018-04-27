MIAMI — Antonio Senzatela entered for injured starter Tyler Anderson, hit an RBI double and allowed one hit over 3 2/3 innings to lift the Colorado Rockies over the Miami Marlins 1-0 Friday night.

Senzatela (2-1) entered with one out and one on in the second after Anderson appeared to hurt his left side. Senzatela struck out four and walked one, departing after 62 pitches.

Anderson initially showed discomfort when warming up before the second inning but persuaded manager Bud Black to leave him in the game.

Bryan Shaw pitched the sixth, Jake McGee got two out and Adam Ottavino four. Wade Davis allowed Derek Dietrich's leadoff double in the ninth, threw called third strikes past Miguel Rojas and Lewis Brinson, then walked J.B. Shuck before J.T. Realmuto hit into a game-ending forceout. Davis, who has 10 saves in 11 chances, completed a six-hitter that extended Colorado's winning streak to three.

Gerardo Parra had two hits for the Rockies, including a one-out double in the fifth off Jose Urena (0-4). Senzatela pulled a 95 mph fastball down the left-field line for his fifth big league hit and second double in two seasons. He has six RBIs.

Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu left after 3 1/2 innings because of right hamstring tightness. He was picked off second base in the third, when he slid into the bag with his right leg.

Miami's Martin Prado went 0 for 4 in his season debut after missing the first 24 games with a left hamstring strain. Last-place Miami dropped to 7-18.

Urena allowed six hits in seven innings. He is 0-5 in eight starts since beating the New York Mets on Sept. 20.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP German Marquez (1-2, 6.14 ERA), slated to start Saturday, allowed six runs in 3 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs last weekend. Miami LHP Caleb Smith (0-3, 5.82) is seeking his first major league win.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball