Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said quarterback Aaron Rodgers will work with the rehab group at practice Wednesday.

#Packers coach Mike McCarthy says Aaron Rodgers will work in rehab group today. Not a setback. Says it’s day by day. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 12, 2018

Rodgers is working his way back from a knee injury that sidelined him for a portion to the team's Sunday Night win over the Chicago Bears.

It's not a setback, McCarthy said, and Rodgers' injury is still being dealt with on a day-by-day basis.

Rodgers avoided questions about his knee injury on Tuesday and the team has still not made a decision on whether he'll play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, despite Rodgers saying Sunday after the Bears game he would play.

Rodgers galvanized the Packers in their win Sunday after returning from his injury, and finished the game 20-30 for 286 yards and three touchdowns to zero interceptions.