Rodgers on Packers picking Love: 'I'm not going to say I was thrilled'

Aaron Rodgers spoke Friday for the first time since the Green Bay Packers traded up to select quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of last month's draft.

"The general reaction at first was surprise, like many people," Rodgers said on a conference call. "I'm not going to say I was thrilled by the pick, necessarily. But I understand the organization is not thinking just about the present, but the future and I respect that."

Rodgers added he's had "some good conversations" with Love since he was picked by the Packers and noted the rookie did not choose to be drafted by the Packers.

"He's not to blame at all... I'm excited to work with him," Rodgers said.

Entering his 16th season with the Packers, Rodgers led the Packers to a 13-3 record last season while tossing 26 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions to lead the league in interception percentage for the second year in a row. Green Bay lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre, who Rodgers replaced in 2008, said last month he spoke to Rodgers after the draft and told NBC Sports he does not believe Rodgers will finish his career in Green Bay.

"My gut tells me no," Favre said. "I don't know this for certain, but I guarantee you, it's got the wheels turning in Aaron's mind. If that's the case, then that means there's a chip on his shoulder toward the organization that otherwise was not there. All he needs is a reason other than this reason to expedite that."

“Obviously it's something that’s very important to me," Rodgers said Friday on finishing his career as a member of the Packers. "That is truly something that is out of my control. What I can control is how I play.

“If there comes a time where I still feel I can play at a high level and my body feels great then there’s other guys who have gone on and played elsewhere.”

The 36-year-old added that he remains motivated to play into his 40s.

Rodgers has four years remaining on the $134 million contract he signed in 2018. The 36-year-old has eight Pro Bowl nominations, two MVP Awards and a Super Bowl ring over his 15-year career.