Two-Time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers has signed a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, the team has annouced.

The deal is for four years and worth a total $134 million, with $103 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan set the record guaranteed money in a deal in May, when he received exactly $100 million. The extension would keep Rodgers in Green Bay for the next six seasons.

Rodgers has two seasons remaining on his five-year, $110 million contract signed in 2013. His average salary currently sits at $22 million.

Ryan currently owns the highest average salary at $30 million, followed by Kirk Cousins ($28 million), Jimmy Garoppolo ($27.5 million), Matthew Stafford ($27 million), Derek Carr and Drew Brees (both at $25 million).

The 34-year-old, who sits first all-time with a 103.8 passer rating, said earlier this year he plans to play several more seasons in the NFL.

"Oh, I'd like to definitely be 40 and be an NFL starter," Rodgers told the Associated Press, "and then hopefully get a few more after that if I'm still healthy, and more importantly, as passionate about it as I am today."

Rodgers started just seven games last season due to a broken collarbone - his second since 2013. He posted a 4-3 record with 16 touchdowns to six interceptions and a 97.2 passer rating.