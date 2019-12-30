Quarterback Aaron Rodgers' up-and-down season has ended with a concussion.

The Green Bay Packers confirmed the diagnosis early in the fourth quarter of their 31-0 lossto the Detroit Lions. Rodgers lost his helmet on a sack on his second play of the game.

He played two more series before walking back to the locker room early in the second quarter, when he was replaced by DeShone Kizer.

Rodgers was also dealing with lingering left knee and groin injuries.