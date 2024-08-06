PARIS — Brendon Rodney and Aaron Brown have qualified for the Olympic men's 200-metre semifinals.

Rodney, from Toronto, ran a time of 20.42 seconds to earn the top spot in Heat 2 of the repechage round on Tuesday at Stade de France.

Rodney had finished fourth in Heat 3 in Monday's opening heats with a time of 20.30 seconds. He failed to qualify from there, with the newly implemented repechage giving him a second chance that he capitalized on.

The winner from each of the four heats in the repechage round along with the fastest two times among non-automatic qualifiers advance into Wednesday night's semifinal. The final is set for Thursday night.

Brown, also from Toronto, finished second in Heat 3 at 20.42 on Tuesday but qualified with one of two fastest non-automatic qualifier spots. The 32-year-old finished sixth in the 200 at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Rodney and Brown join reigning Olympic champion Andre De Grasse to make for three Canadians in the semifinals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.