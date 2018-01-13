NEWARK, N.J. -- Desi Rodriguez and Myles Powell each scored 19 points to lead Seton Hall to a 74-61 victory over Georgetown on Saturday.

The Pirates (15-3, 4-1 Big East), who remained undefeated at home (11-0), received 11 points and 13 rebounds from Angel Delgado.

The Hoyas (12-5, 2-4) were led by Marcus Derrickson, who scored 18 points while Jahvon Blair and Jessie Govan scored 11 points each.

The Hoyas controlled the action early, taking a 12-3 lead. But the Pirates outscored the Hoyas 29-10 over the final 11 minutes of the first half to take a 44-31 lead.

The Pirates led by as many as 16 points in the second half, but the Hoyas cut the lead to 60-52 with 8 minutes left on a steal and a layup by Trey Dickerson.

But the Pirates got a power move from Delgado who pushed the lead back into double digits at 62-52 with 6:29 remaining.

Rodriguez made a driving shot in the lane with the shot clock set to expire that gave the Pirates a 69-54 lead with 3:28 left.

LONG-STANDING RIVALS

The Pirates and Hoyas have been playing each other since Dec. 10, 1909, with the Hoyas holding a 57-47 advantage in the series and a 41-21 lead since both teams joined the Big East. But the Pirates have won the last five meetings, including both of last year's contests by a total of five points, one in overtime.

LUCKY 13

The Pirates jumped from No. 21 to No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25. It was the biggest jump in the poll since the Pirates won the Big East championship in 1991.

DOUBLE TROUBLE

It was the 64th time in his Seton Hall career and the 14th time this season that Delgado collected double figures in points and rebounds, the top figure in the country.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: Khadeen Carrington moved within 17 points of Shaheen Holloway for 14th place on the all-time Seton Hall scoring list. Holloway is currently an assistant coach for the Pirates.

Georgetown: Before Saturday, Georgetown had a 10-5 record against teams ranked No. 13 in the country. The last time the Hoyas played a No. 13 team was Nov. 21, 2016, when the Hoyas defeated Oregon in the Maui Invitational.

UP NEXT:

The Pirates will travel to face Creighton on Wednesday night.

The Hoyas return home to face No. 1 Villanova on Wednesday night.