Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told reporters after Sunday's 45-42 loss to the Jacksonville Jagaurs that he will return in 2018.

The 35-year-old is under contract with the Steelers for the next two seasons, but has made references to retiring in the past.

After the 2016 season Roethlisberger told reporters he was contemplating retirement and did not commit to returning until April.

"I don't know about contracts and who's coming back but I know the guys upfront are and that makes it good for me," he said during a press conference after the Sunday's playoff loss. "So I look forward to next year with those guys."

In his fourteenth season in Pittsburgh, he passed for 4,251 yards, with 28 touchdowns, and lead the Steelers to an AFC North best 13-3 record.

The six-time Pro Bowler has won two Super Bowls with the Steelers.